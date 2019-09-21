Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Nomura

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $165,887,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $116,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $97,010,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $51,516,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

