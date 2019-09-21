Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,718,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 863,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.