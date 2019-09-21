Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 3.68 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

