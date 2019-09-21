ChainX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514,934.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $332,201.00 and approximately $514,934.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 147,993 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

