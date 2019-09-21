Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,261,051.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719,611.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,454 shares of company stock worth $2,100,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.