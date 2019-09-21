Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,242.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,267. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $767.15 and a 1-year high of $1,321.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.20.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

