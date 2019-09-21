Bytom (BTM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.62 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $82.64 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitMart, CoinTiger and Bibox. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00729191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011436 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinEx, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, OKEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, HitBTC, FCoin, Bibox, Cryptopia, BitMart, Kucoin, LBank, EXX, Neraex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

