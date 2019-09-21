Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Market Cap Achieves $23.46 Million

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Byteball Bytes has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

