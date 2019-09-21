Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,240 ($29.27) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.83).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,203 ($28.79) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown bought 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.