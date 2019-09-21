Brokerages Set TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $227.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 2,856,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

