Brokerages Set Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price at $26.83

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCRR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TCRR traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 582,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,898. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 64,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,096,819.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,686,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

