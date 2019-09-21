Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $76.78

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paychex stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
