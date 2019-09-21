Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $76.78

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

