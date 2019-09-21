Brokerages Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Price Target at GBX 181.67

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.67 ($2.37).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.90 ($2.01). 1,952,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.98. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 249.29 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of $893.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.