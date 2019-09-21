Brokerages Set $7.22 Price Target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.22 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 71 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 874,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 107.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

