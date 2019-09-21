Brokerages Expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MINI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

