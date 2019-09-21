bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after buying an additional 43,192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $15,039,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,569. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.91) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,309. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

