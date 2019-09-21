BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $111,121.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005332 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000946 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

BlockStamp's total supply is 28,529,029 coins and its circulating supply is 20,986,063 coins. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

