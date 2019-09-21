Blockport 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $106,774.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $329,563.00 and $106,774.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

