BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,658.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. BLAST has a total market cap of $88,658.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005355 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000958 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,634,937 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

