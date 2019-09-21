Blacer Coin Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $174.00 and $30.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00648054 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018869 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004875 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

