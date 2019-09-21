Blacer Coin (BLCR) Market Capitalization Tops $259.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $259.00 and $185.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00647679 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019708 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004432 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.