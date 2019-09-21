Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $159,549.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $159,549.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00733562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011506 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

