bitUSD (BITUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $222.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010097 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,063,300 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

