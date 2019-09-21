BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Tops $230,545.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. BitSend has a market capitalization of $230,545.00 and $390.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00938687 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003995 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,578,250 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.