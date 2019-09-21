BitcoiNote Market Cap Reaches $110,216.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $110,216.00 and $2,819.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,745,479 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

