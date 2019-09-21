BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.66 or 0.05459936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027843 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,999,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

