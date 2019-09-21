Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638,232 shares during the period. Bilibili makes up approximately 2.9% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $131,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 1,823,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 365,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,657,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 2,357,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,901. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

