BidaskClub Upgrades Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Director Harry Maxwell Hatfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Cline purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,128 shares of company stock valued at $291,727. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

