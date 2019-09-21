BidaskClub Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.