BidaskClub Upgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.
TWNK stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
