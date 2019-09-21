BidaskClub Upgrades Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

TWNK stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

