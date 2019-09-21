BiblePay Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $866,986.00 and $8,112.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiblePay has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,780,991,345 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

