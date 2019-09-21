Benchmark Boosts National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $12.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

National CineMedia stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $667.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in National CineMedia by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 575,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 210,439 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

