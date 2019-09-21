Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.89 ($108.01).

BC8 opened at €95.50 ($111.05) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12-month high of €110.80 ($128.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.23.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

