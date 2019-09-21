Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

