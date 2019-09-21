Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.42 ($6.31).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

