Azart (AZART) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Azart coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a total market capitalization of $415.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azart has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006258 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

AZART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

