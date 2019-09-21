Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the industry year to date. The company continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. AXIS Capital is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. Effective capital deployment boosts shareholders value. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting its underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in the reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to higher net losses and loss expenses could restrict margin expansion.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXS. UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE AXS opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axis Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

