Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.54 million and the lowest is $28.25 million. Autoweb posted sales of $31.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $120.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.11 million to $124.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.47 million to $140.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 27.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Matias De Tezanos purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 9,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

