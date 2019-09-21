ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,959 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 4.59% of ASV worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ASV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in ASV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ASV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ASV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASV alerts:

NASDAQ ASV opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 5.77. ASV Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts forecast that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASV in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.