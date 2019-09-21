Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04). Also, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.