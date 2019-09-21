Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Asante Solutions worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

PUMP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,934. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

