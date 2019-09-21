Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $754.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $40,541.00 and approximately $754.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,133.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.30 or 0.02153581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.01 or 0.03107642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.66 or 0.00736507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00724526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00483179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009065 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,559,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,351 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.