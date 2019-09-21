ARAW Market Cap Achieves $40,553.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $40,553.00 and approximately $63,985.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.26 or 0.05386421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027865 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

