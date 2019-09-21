Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APGN stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 984.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Applegreen has a twelve month low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 598.80 ($7.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.52.

Get Applegreen alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Applegreen in a report on Friday.

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.