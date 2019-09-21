Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Shares of ARI stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a current ratio of 44.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

