Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

APOG opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $357.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

