Analyzing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) & PaySign (OTCMKTS:PAYS)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ITEX alerts:

This table compares ITEX and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A PaySign 13.90% 66.14% 14.94%

This is a summary of current ratings for ITEX and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75

PaySign has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than ITEX.

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. PaySign does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $23.42 million 21.77 $2.57 million $0.09 119.11

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats ITEX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.