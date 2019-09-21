Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $14.64

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $628,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 23,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

