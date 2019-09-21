Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) PT at $12.14

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $164.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

