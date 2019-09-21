Analysts Set AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target at $20.00

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKFRY. Bank of America lowered AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 7.96%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.